See Courtney Love, Melissa Auf der Maur Reunite to Perform Hole Songs

Singer and former bassist play “Miss World,” “Doll Parts” and “Softer Softest” during first performance together in six years

Courtney Love reunited with her former band mate Melissa Auf der Maur onstage for the first time in six years Saturday at an all-star tribute to the Hole singer.

Love, who was on hand at the Auf der Maur-co-founded Basilica Hudson as the honored guest of the Pioneering People fundraising concert, performed the Hole songs “Miss World,” “Doll Parts” and “Softer Softest” with her former bassist. The two last played together onstage in 2012 at a documentary after-party in New York.

A backing band featuring members of the Hold Steady and Faith No More and the Rock Academy Rebel Girls also assisted in the mini-concert, Brooklyn Vegan reports.

Michael Stipe, John Waters, past Hole members Eric Erlandson and Patty Schemel and Marina Abramovic were among the artists and musicians to send video tributes to Love.

“Courtney’s a pioneer,” Auf der Maur said of Love in a statement that accompanied the tribute’s announcement. “Her legacy is vital to the voice of women in our culture. The passion she brings to her life and art fuels the long-fought battle for the empowerment of alternative voices as they take center stage at last! There’s no one as punk and fearless as Courtney, and she deserves a creative bouquet of honoring. Her power onstage is a massive force to be reckoned with. She broke new ground, combining raw and powerful rock music and lyrics of a singular feminist perspective, with her escapades as a Hollywood actress. Her legacy cannot be erased or confused by sexist or fearful critics. We are really excited to honor her.”

