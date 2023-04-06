Courtney Love, Frances Bean Cobain Remember Kurt Cobain on 29th Anniversary of His Death

Courtney Love and Frances Bean Cobain both turned to social media to remember Kurt Cobain on the 29th anniversary of the Nirvana singer’s death.

On Instagram Thursday, a day after the April 5th anniversary of Cobain’s 1994 death, Love shared a picture of Cobain’s hands as photographed by R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe.

“I love beautiful hands, it’s the first thing I look at in another. I love that the only photograph of Kurt that [Stipe] took… Micheal saw these hands. These left handed beautiful hands like a votive/ a mudra, a shot this singular, powerful photograph of my twin flame,” Love wrote.

“It is one of the only images (or sounds/ tastes etc) that makes me miss him deeply. But he chanted with me & often, & truly was moved by our Buddhist practice. Thus ,I know he’s in an enlightened place, more so, than we here in mappo are.’ The arms of a 1000 Buddhas outstretched to greet you’ the gosho says. Nam myoho renge kyo dear Kurt D. C. we love & miss you”

(Love is a longtime practicer of Buddhism, as she wrote in her tribute to jazz legend Wayne Shorter earlier this year.)

On Wednesday, Frances Bean Cobain also alluded to her late father in a since-expired Instagram Stories post.

"'Life is like a wave crashing upon the shore & death is like the wave returning back to the ocean, back to its most natural state,'" Frances wrote.

“I forget exactly where I heard this quote but hearing it makes loss seem less scary and more like a return to the collective consciousness of loving awareness. Free from pain or human worry. Death serves a purpose. It is what makes life so precious, in the same way pain is purposeful because we wouldn’t know joy without it.”

She continued, “Everyday I aim to have gratitude for everything that surrounds this life including loss. It’s the ultimate teacher. Hold the people you love a little more tightly and a little bit closer for me today.”