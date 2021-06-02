Courtney Love Dismisses Hole Reunion Possibilities, Launches New Cover Series

Courtney Love dismissed the possibility of a Hole reunion in an interview with Vogue, where she also debuted a new video cover series.

Love was frank when asked if there’ll ever be a proper Hole reunion saying, “No absolutely not. And you guys have gotta get over it. Our old manager Peter Mensch calls once a year to ask about a reunion: ‘Hey, just doing my thing I do every year with you and Jimmy Page [of Led Zeppelin].’ And I’m so honored to be in that company, but it’s just not gonna happen.”

While the members of Hole have come together at various events over the years, no proper on-stage or in-the-studio reunion has ever followed (the closest possibly came in 2014 when Love shared a photo of her with the band’s Celebrity Skin-era lineup, then backtracked on reunion rumors a few days later). More recently, Love has appeared on stage with Hole bassist Melissa Auf der Maur, performing at a Planned Parenthood benefit in 2018 (they were supposed to play another benefit in 2020 too, but that was called off due to Covid-19).

Elsewhere in the interview with Vogue, Love spoke about her new cover series, dubbed Bruises of Roses, which came about after she started working with Big Moon’s Juliette Jackson following a move to London in early 2020. To launch the series, Love and Jackson shared a version of “California Stars,” a Woody Guthrie-penned poem later set to music by Wilco and Billy Bragg on their 1998 album, Mermaid Avenue.

“It’s just such a charming, rollicking little song,” Love said. “I’m a fourth-generation Californian, and every time I hear it it reminds me of places like Will Rogers State Park and the Great Bluffs above Salinas. I’m a California girl and I will never not be a California girl so there’s so much in that song for me.”