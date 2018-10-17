Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Caroline Rose Gets Lost in Suburbia in 'Jeannie Becomes a Mom' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Courtney Love Perform ‘Celebrity Skin’ With 1,500 Musicians

Hole singer leads Italy’s Rockin’ 1000, “the Biggest Rock Band on Earth,” through epic collaboration

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Courtney Love leads a band of 1,500 members through a performance of Hole‘s “Celebrity Skin” in the latest video from Italy’s Rockin’ 1000, the self-proclaimed “Biggest Rock Band on Earth.” In 2015, the Rockin’ 1000 came to viral prominence with a video featuring 1,000 musicians playing Foo Fighters’ “Learn to Fly” in Cesena, Italy, a performance that convinced the Dave Grohl-led band to visit the Italian city on their next European tour.

“We are a team of professional producers, filmers, communication experts, and sound engineers, but above all, music enthusiasts,” Rockin’ 1000 said of its mission. “We organize massive events where thousands of musicians performing simultaneously.”

Three years later, the group upped the ante to 1,500 members – an army of drummers, guitarists, bassists and background singers of all ages – and recruited Love herself to take part in the collaboration.

“I was on the streets since I was 14,” Love says in voiceover from her dressing room prior to the performance. “I just thought that was really important to have an all-girl band so I would look for girls that could play. Music was my only option and I thought: ‘Okay, if I don’t make it by the time I’m 25, I’m jumping off the roof.’ I was born to play rock n’ roll.”

In This Article: Courtney Love, Hole

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad