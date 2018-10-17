Watch Courtney Love Perform ‘Celebrity Skin’ With 1,500 Musicians

Courtney Love leads a band of 1,500 members through a performance of Hole‘s “Celebrity Skin” in the latest video from Italy’s Rockin’ 1000, the self-proclaimed “Biggest Rock Band on Earth.” In 2015, the Rockin’ 1000 came to viral prominence with a video featuring 1,000 musicians playing Foo Fighters’ “Learn to Fly” in Cesena, Italy, a performance that convinced the Dave Grohl-led band to visit the Italian city on their next European tour.

“We are a team of professional producers, filmers, communication experts, and sound engineers, but above all, music enthusiasts,” Rockin’ 1000 said of its mission. “We organize massive events where thousands of musicians performing simultaneously.”

Three years later, the group upped the ante to 1,500 members – an army of drummers, guitarists, bassists and background singers of all ages – and recruited Love herself to take part in the collaboration.

“I was on the streets since I was 14,” Love says in voiceover from her dressing room prior to the performance. “I just thought that was really important to have an all-girl band so I would look for girls that could play. Music was my only option and I thought: ‘Okay, if I don’t make it by the time I’m 25, I’m jumping off the roof.’ I was born to play rock n’ roll.”