Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next New Tom Petty Video Blends Old Photos With Fan Submissions Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Courtney Barnett Teases Touring Lifestyle in ‘Charity’ Video

Singer poses for photos, plays guitar in clip for ‘Tell Me How You Really Feel’ track

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

Courtney Barnett teases a day in the life of a touring musician in her behind-the-scenes “Charity” video, set in Toronto, Canada. Cinematographer Ashley Connor filmed Barnett and the songwriter’s live band as they pose for press photos, sit for a radio interview, film a promo clip, goof around on a lawn and perform onstage.

“Charity” appears on the Australian singer’s recently issued second LP,  Tell Me How You Really Feel. The record, which also features the Fallon-performed “Nameless, Faceless,” follows her acclaimed 2015 debut, Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit and 2017 collaborative LP with Kurt Vile, Lotta Sea Lice.

Barnett is currently on tour in Australia and has additional dates lined up for Europe and the U.K. A North American leg kicks off September 29th in Denver, Colorado and runs through October 27th in Austin, Texas.

In This Article: Courtney Barnett

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad