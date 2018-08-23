Courtney Barnett Teases Touring Lifestyle in ‘Charity’ Video

Courtney Barnett teases a day in the life of a touring musician in her behind-the-scenes “Charity” video, set in Toronto, Canada. Cinematographer Ashley Connor filmed Barnett and the songwriter’s live band as they pose for press photos, sit for a radio interview, film a promo clip, goof around on a lawn and perform onstage.

“Charity” appears on the Australian singer’s recently issued second LP, Tell Me How You Really Feel. The record, which also features the Fallon-performed “Nameless, Faceless,” follows her acclaimed 2015 debut, Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit and 2017 collaborative LP with Kurt Vile, Lotta Sea Lice.

Barnett is currently on tour in Australia and has additional dates lined up for Europe and the U.K. A North American leg kicks off September 29th in Denver, Colorado and runs through October 27th in Austin, Texas.