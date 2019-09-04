Courtney Barnett Announces Intimate U.S. Solo Tour

Courtney Barnett has been on tour non-stop since May, but the Australian indie-rocker has already announced plans for 2020, mapping out dates for her first-ever solo tour.

Barnett will launch the intimate trek – with the singer-songwriter accompanied onstage only by her guitar – in January, after appearing at Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky Festival in Riviera Maya, Mexico on January 18th and performing a pair of Ryman shows in Nashville supporting Brandi Carlile on January 20th and 21st. She’ll begin at The Queen in Wilmington, Delaware on January 23rd, stopping at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock on January 25th before wrapping the tour at Sonoma, California’s Redwood Barn on February 2nd.

Barnett released her sophomore LP Tell Me How You Really Feel last year. She released the singles “Small Talk” and “Everybody Here Hates You” this year, the latter as an exclusive 12-inch single on Record Store Day. Tickets for the solo tour go on sale September 6th via Barnett’s website.

Courtney Barnett Tour Dates

January 18, 2020 – Riveira Maya, Mexico @ Sky Blue Sky Festival

January 20 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman

January 21 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman

January 23 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

January 24 – Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse

January 25 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

January 27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol at Carnegie Lecture Hall

January 28 – Cleveland, OH @ Garner Auditorium

January 29 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre

January 31 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

February 1 – San Louis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

February 2 – Sonoma, CA @ Redwood Barn