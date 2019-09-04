 Courtney Barnett Announces Intimate U.S. Solo Tour – Rolling Stone
Courtney Barnett Announces Intimate U.S. Solo Tour

Australian singer-songwriter to perform accompanied only by her guitar on 11-date 2020 trek

Angie Martoccio

Courtney Barnett performs on Day 1 of the 2019 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands, in Dover, Del2019 Firefly Music Festival - Day 1, Dover, USA - 21 Jun 2019

Australian indie-rocker Courtney Barnett announces her first-ever solo U.S. tour.

Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Courtney Barnett has been on tour non-stop since May, but the Australian indie-rocker has already announced plans for 2020, mapping out dates for her first-ever solo tour.

Barnett will launch the intimate trek – with the singer-songwriter accompanied onstage only by her guitar – in January, after appearing at Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky Festival in Riviera Maya, Mexico on January 18th and performing a pair of Ryman shows in Nashville supporting Brandi Carlile on January 20th and 21st. She’ll begin at The Queen in Wilmington, Delaware on January 23rd, stopping at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock on January 25th before wrapping the tour at Sonoma, California’s Redwood Barn on February 2nd.

Barnett released her sophomore LP Tell Me How You Really Feel last year. She released the singles “Small Talk” and “Everybody Here Hates You” this year, the latter as an exclusive 12-inch single on Record Store Day. Tickets for the solo tour go on sale September 6th via Barnett’s website.

Courtney Barnett Tour Dates 
January 18, 2020 –  Riveira Maya, Mexico @ Sky Blue Sky Festival
January 20 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman
January 21 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman
January 23 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen
January 24 – Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse
January 25 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios
January 27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol at Carnegie Lecture Hall
January 28 – Cleveland, OH @ Garner Auditorium
January 29 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre
January 31 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
February 1 – San Louis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
February 2 – Sonoma, CA @ Redwood Barn

