 Courtney Barnett Preps Rarities Comp to Aid Reproductive Rights Groups
Rolling Stone

Courtney Barnett Collects Rare Tracks From Sleater-Kinney, Faye Webster for Reproductive Rights Charity Comp

Here and There features a mix of demos and live recordings from some of the artists joining Barnett on her traveling tour of the same name

Jon Blistein

courtney barnett here and there compilation national network of abortion fundscourtney barnett here and there compilation national network of abortion funds

Courtney Barnett

Mia Mala McDonald

Courtney Barnett has collected a mix of rare b-sides, demos, and live recordings from Sleater-Kinney, Faye Webster, and others for a new compilation raising money for two groups supporting reproductive rights.

The Here and There compilation features contributions from some of the artists joining Barnett on her traveling festival of the same name this summer. It’s available to pre-order now on Bandcamp as a digital release, while there will also be a special cassette version limited to just 600 copies. All proceeds will go to the National Network of Abortion Funds and Advocates for Youth.

To preview the tape, Barnett shared her own demo of “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight,” which appeared on her latest album, 2021’s Things Take Time, Take Time.

The tape also features live recordings of Sleater-Kinney’s “Complex Female Characters” and Webster’s “Come to Atlanta.” There are demos from Julia Jacklin, the Beths, and Caroline Rose, as well as contribution from Hana Vu and Bedouine. 

Barnet launched the traveling “Here and There” fest on Monday, Aug. 8, in Kansas City, Missouri. The trek will continue through early September, with a wide array of artists set to join Barnett on select dates, including Sleater-Kinney, Waxahatchee, Fred Armisen, Alvvays, Bartees Strange, Lucy Dacus, Snail Mail, Japanese Breakfast, Chicano Batman, Indigo De Souza, Ethel Cain, Wet Leg, and Arooj Aftab. 

Here and There Track List

1. Julia Jacklin – “Vegas Wedding” (Demo)
2. Bedouine – “Wasn’t Me” (Live)
3. The Beths – “Keep The Distance” (Demo)
4. Faye Webster – “Come To Atlanta” (Live from Chase Park Transduction)
5. Sleater-Kinney – “Complex Female Characters” (Live)
6. Courtney Barnett – “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight” (Demo)
7. Caroline Rose – “Soma” (Demo)
8. Hana Vu – “Maker” (Live From The Parking Lot Sessions)

Courtney Barnett, Faye Webster, Sleater-Kinney

Rolling Stone
