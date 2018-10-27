Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Flashback: Lou Reed Plays a Fiery 'Coney Island Baby' in 1984 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

See Courtney Barnett Perform Three Songs on ‘CBS This Morning’

Australian rocker blisters through “Nameless, Faceless,” “City Looks Pretty” and “Need a Little Time” from 2018’s ‘Tell Me How You Really Feel’

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Before her last North American date in support of her Tell Me How You Really Feel, Courtney Barnett bid farewell to U.S. audiences with a three-song performance on Saturday’s CBS This Morning.

Barnett and her band blistered through a trio of tracks from the acclaimed 2018 album for the mini-concert: “Nameless, Faceless,” “City Looks Pretty” and “Need a Little Time.”

The Australian singer-songwriter performs Saturday night at Austin, Texas’ Stubb’s B-B-Q before embarking on a European leg beginning next week. Barnett had spent the month of October on the road in the U.S. to promote Tell Me How You Really Feel, the follow-up to her 2015 debut Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit and her Kurt Vile collaboration Lotta Sea Lice in 2017.

“I didn’t have a clear direction,” Barnett told Rolling Stone of her sophomore album. “I just tried to figure some things out and it kind of turned into something bigger.”

In This Article: Courtney Barnett

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad