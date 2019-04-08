Hear Courtney Barnett’s Bluesy New Song ‘Everybody Here Hates You’

Courtney Barnett explores feelings of alienation and inadequacy on new song “Everybody Here Hates You.” “I feel stupid. I feel useless. I feel insane,” she sings over crunching electric guitars, alternating between speak-singing and swooping bent notes. “I feel toothless. Man, you’re ruthless. Ah, yeah/I go to Loving Hut. I get my hair cut. I feel the same/I feel putrid. I’m getting used to it these days.” Barnett throws in some unexpected flourishes — toying with the time signature in the bridge and closing with a series of tremolo-bar spasms.

Barnett recorded “Everybody Here Hate You” in late 2018, during a break in touring behind her second and most recent solo LP, Tell Me How You Really Feel. The song is available to purchase as a stand-alone single and will be available as an exclusive 12-inch (backed with recent track “Small Talk”) as part of Record Store Day on Saturday, April 13th.

The singer-songwriter will kick off a world tour on May 16th in Athens, Greece. After a run of international dates, the trek will continue with a summer North American leg on June 11th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; the U.S. run also includes festival dates at Bonnaroo and Woodstock 50.