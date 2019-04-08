×
Hear Courtney Barnett’s Bluesy New Song ‘Everybody Here Hates You’

Singer-songwriter will issue track as exclusive 12-inch on Record Store Day

Courtney Barnett explores feelings of alienation and inadequacy on her bluesy new song "Everybody Here Hates You."

Courtney Barnett explores feelings of alienation and inadequacy on new song “Everybody Here Hates You.” “I feel stupid. I feel useless. I feel insane,” she sings over crunching electric guitars, alternating between speak-singing and swooping bent notes. “I feel toothless. Man, you’re ruthless. Ah, yeah/I go to Loving Hut. I get my hair cut. I feel the same/I feel putrid. I’m getting used to it these days.” Barnett throws in some unexpected flourishes toying with the time signature in the bridge and closing with a series of tremolo-bar spasms.

Barnett recorded “Everybody Here Hate You” in late 2018, during a break in touring behind her second and most recent solo LP, Tell Me How You Really Feel. The song is available to purchase as a stand-alone single and will be available as an exclusive 12-inch (backed with recent track “Small Talk”) as part of Record Store Day on Saturday, April 13th.

The singer-songwriter will kick off a world tour on May 16th in Athens, Greece. After a run of international dates, the trek will continue with a summer North American leg on June 11th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; the U.S. run also includes festival dates at Bonnaroo and Woodstock 50.

 

