Courtney Barnett, Kathleen Hanna Release ‘Hands Off!’ Compilation

Courtney Barnett, Alice Bag, Kathleen Hanna, and more artists have contributed to Hands Off!, a new limited-edition cassette compilation that was created as a response to the sexual misconduct allegations surrounding Burger Records. The label shut down earlier this year after label staff and affiliated artists were accused of sexual misconduct.

The compilation was curated and produced by Miss Alex White of White Mystery, May McDonough of Psychedelic Cherry, LG from Thelma & the Sleaze, and Charlie Kaplan of Tapehead City. Along with Barnett, Bag, and Hanna, Hands Off! features tracks by L7, X’s Exene Cervenka, Amyl and the Sniffers, Palehound, and more.

Preorders for the cassette are available now, with a release date set for December 1st. All proceeds from the release will benefit “nonprofits that focus on the empowerment of young women.”

“This is a statement about there being no tolerance for predatory behavior in the rock scene,” LG of Thelma & the Sleaze said. “The buck stops here. We wanted to put together something special by womxn to empower womxn as a collective force for change. Cassette culture and DIY culture must progress and maintain its importance moving forward for a better tomorrow, inclusion, accessibility for all artists. Fuck boys’ clubs.”

Hands Off! Compilation Tracklist

SIDE A

1. Amyl and The Sniffers – Pleasure Forever

2. Alice Bag feat: Kathleen Hanna & Allison Wolfe – 77

3. White Mystery – Good Girl

4. L7 – Fast And Frightening

5. The May Company – The Paradox Drive Of Finite Confusion

6. Courtney Barnett – I’m Not Your Mother, I’m Not Your Bitch

7. KO Newborn – Maybe

8. Exene Cervenka – Already In Love

9. Kairos Creature Club – Voodoo Success

10. FEELS – Anyways

11. The Royal They – C.N.T.

SIDE B

12. Palehound – Killer

13. Groupie – Poor You

14. Thelma and The Sleaze – In Prison

15. Shadow Show – The Alchemist

16. Blacker Face – Punk Song

17. Krystal Metcalfe – Fearless

18. Gymshorts – You Blew It

19. Clickbait – Heat!

20. The Black Tones – Mama! There’s A Spider in My Room!

21. Karen Meat – Synthetic

22. The Exbats – One Foot in the Light