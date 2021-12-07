 Watch Courtney Barnett Perform 'If I Don't Hear From You Tonight' - Rolling Stone
Watch Courtney Barnett Perform ‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’ on ‘Kimmel’

The song is off her new album Things Take Time, Take Time

Courtney Barnett stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to showcase her recent song, “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight.” The intimate track comes off her new album, Things Take Time, Take Time, out now via Mom + Pop.

The musician appeared alongside her live band for the rollicking performance, which saw Barnett singing and playing guitar.

Barnett told Rolling Stone that Things Take Time, Take Time is about finding “some sort of joy and gratitude, out of some sort of pain and sadness.”

“On the one hand, nothing was happening to me last year,” she said. “But at the same time, so much was happening! There’s that lyric in ‘Turning Green’ about flowers in the weeds — as in, finding beauty in a place where you least expect it. That’s my ongoing lesson for myself.”

Barnett also recently penned the theme song for Apple TV+ series Harriet the Spy. The track, a punky two-minute number called “Smile Real Nice,” appears over the credits of the new animation adaptation of the children’s story, which is streaming now.

The musician kicked off a North American tour in November. The trek will go through early 2022, making stops at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on January 28th and New York City’s Radio Music Hall on February 5th. Bartees Strange, Julia Jacklin, and Shamir are supporting.

