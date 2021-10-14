Hear Courtney Barnett’s Feisty Theme Song for ‘Harriet the Spy’

Courtney Barnett has penned the theme song for upcoming Apple TV+ series Harriet the Spy. The track, a punky two-minute number called “Smile Real Nice,” will appear over the credits of the new animation adaptation of the children’s story.

“I don’t wanna be/ You don’t wanna be/ We don’t wanna be told what to do,” Barnett sings on the feisty theme song. “No I won’t cut my hair/ And I’ll wear whatever I like!”

Harriet the Spy is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on November 19th and stars Beanie Feldstein as the voice of Harriet. Jane Lynch and Lacey Chabert will also appear as the voices of Ole Golly and Marion Hawthorne. Barnett’s song provides the backing to the show’s new trailer as well.

Barnett’s new album, Things Take Time, Take Time, drops November 12th via Mom + Pop Music and Marathon Artists. She told Rolling Stone that it’s an album about finding “some sort of joy and gratitude, out of some sort of pain and sadness.”

The musician will kick off a North American tour this fall, starting at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas on November 29th. The trek will go through early 2022, making stops at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on January 28th and New York City’s Radio Music Hall on February 5th. Bartees Strange, Julia Jacklin, and Shamir will support.