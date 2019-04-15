Take a Trip Inside Courtney Barnett’s Brain in New Video For ‘Everybody Here Hates You’

Courtney Barnett gets introspective in her new video for “Everybody Here Hates You.” Beginning with the self-deprecating lyrics “I feel stupid, I feel useless, I feel insane,” the high-concept, surreal clip is the perfect backdrop for the single.

Directed by Barnett’s longtime collaborator Danny Cohen, the video features the Australian singer-songwriter and her band performing the song inside her brain. “You say ‘It’s only in your head/They’re probably thinking the same thing'” she sings, strumming on her guitar while standing on her fuschia lobes. Bassist Bones Sloane and drummer Dave Mudie share a private moment outside the scene in a white abyss, waving to each other before returning to the beat. As all three musicians chant “We’re gonna tell everyone it’s okay,” Barnett smiles as she sings, believing it herself.

Recorded at the end of last year while on break during her Tell Me How You Really Feel tour, “Everybody Here Hates You” was recently released as an exclusive 12-inch single on Record Store Day. Barnett kicks off a world tour on May 16th in Athens, Greece, spending the summer at U.S. festivals before she heads off to Europe in August.

Courtney Barnett Tour Dates

May 16 — Athens, Greece @ Fuzz Live Music

May 18 — Istanbul, Turkey @ Babylon Club

May 20 — Budapest, Hungary @ Akvarium Klub

May 21 — Zagreb, Croatia @ Culture Factory

May 25 — London, United Kingdom @ All Point East

May 27 — La Rochelle, France @ La Sirène

May 28 — Biarritz, France @ Atabal

May 30 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona

May 31 — Nimes, France @ This Is Not A Love Song Festival

June 1 — Dudingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn Kilbi

June 2 — Paris, France @ We Love Green Festival

June 4 — Ravenna, Italy @ Beaches Brew Festival

June 7 — Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound

June 11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts*

June 12 — Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell*

June 13 — Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell *

June 14 —Manchester, NY @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

Junbe 16 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy*

June 17 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater *

June 19 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

June 20 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *

June 21 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

June 22 — San Francisco, CA @ Clusterfest

June 24 — Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! *

June 25 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium*

June 26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park*

June 28-30 — North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound

June 29 — Minneapolis, MN @ Rock The Garden Festival

July 1 — Covington, KY@ Madison Theater

July 2 — Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art

July 4 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

July 5 — Montreal, QC @ Festival International de Jazz de Montreal

July 7 — Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’ete Internatonal de Quebec

July 10-July 14 — Chicago, IL @ Taste of Chicago

August 23 — Charleville-Mézières, France @ Cabaret Vert

August 24 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Once In A Blue Moon

August 29 — Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

August 30 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Manchester Psych Festival

August 31 — Sali @ End of the Road Festival

September 1 — County Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic

September 7 — Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin