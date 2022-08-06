 Courtney Barnett Previews Here and There Touring Fest on CBS Mornings - Rolling Stone
Courtney Barnett Previews Here and There Touring Fest on ‘CBS Mornings’

Australian rocker delivers three songs off 2021 LP Things Take Time, Take Time before embarking on guest-filled trek

Days before Courtney Barnett embarks her guest-filled Here and There touring festival, the Australian rocker visited CBS Mornings to preview the live show as part of the “Saturday Sessions.”

For the performance, Barnett delivered three tracks from her acclaimed 2021 LP Things Take Time, Take Time: “Rae Street,” “Write a List of Things to Look Forward To” and “Before You Gotta Go,” the latter of which she also played on The Late Show last month.

Barnett previously  told Rolling Stone that Things Take Time, Take Time is about finding “some sort of joy and gratitude, out of some sort of pain and sadness.”

“On the one hand, nothing was happening to me last year,” she said. “But at the same time, so much was happening! There’s that lyric in ‘Turning Green’ about flowers in the weeds — as in, finding beauty in a place where you least expect it. That’s my ongoing lesson for myself.”

On Monday, Aug. 8, Barnett will kick off the 15-stop Here and There touring festival in Kansas City. The shows will each feature a revolving door series of guests that include Sleater-Kinney, Wet Leg, Japanese Breakfast, Bartees Strange, Faye Webster, Caroline Rose, Arooj Aftab, Fred Armisen, Lucy Dacus, Snail Mail, Waxahatchee, Chicano Batman, Indigo De Souza, Lido Pimienta, Men I Trust, and the Beths. The month-long trek concludes Sept. 3 in Denver.

