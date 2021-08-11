 Courtney Barnett Bids a Gentle Farewell in 'Before You Gotta Go' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Billy Idol Previews First New Music in Seven Years With 'Bitter Taste' Video
Home Music Music News

Courtney Barnett Bids a Gentle Farewell in ‘Before You Gotta Go’

Track is off upcoming LP Things Take Time, Take Time

By
Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Courtney Barnett gives a mellow sendoff in “Before You Gotta Go,” off her upcoming LP Things Take Time, Take Time.

“If something were to happen my dear/I wouldn’t want the last words you hear to be unkind,” Barnett sings over subtle instrumentation that builds across the track. “We got angry, said some careless things/Who was wrong remains unclear.”

“Before You Gotta Go” follows the lead single “Rae Street.” Barnett recently described Things Take Time, Take Time as “some sort of joy and gratitude, out of some sort of pain and sadness.” The album, out November 12th via Mom + Pop Music and Marathon Artists, follows 2018’s Tell Me How You Really Feel.

Barnett will kick off a North American tour this fall, starting at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas on November 29th. The trek will go through early 2022, making stops at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on January 28th and New York City’s Radio Music Hall on February 5th. Bartees Strange, Julia Jacklin, and Shamir will support.

In This Article: Courtney Barnett

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.