Courtney Barnett Shares Audio Diary From the Road in ‘Anonymous Club’ Documentary

Courtney Barnett details her experiences on the road, creative process, battling depression and more in upcoming documentary, Anonymous Club. It was filmed during a three-year period while she was on tour in support of her 2018 album Tell Me How You Really Feel.

The film features Barnett narrating her experiences via an audio diary she recorded at the behest of filmmaker Danny Cohen. In the new trailer, the singer gets candid about depression. It opens with her confessing waking up and immediately being blue. “I think sometimes it’s just OK to feel sad and keep on going with what you’re doing.”

“The journey is understanding what the purpose is,” she surmises. “I think everyone struggles with that journey.” While she admits that she “can’t quite get in the zone of positivity on this tour,” the visual features scenic backdrops as well as her working in the studio and performing on stage.

During an interview where she’s asked about panic attacks and how she reflects on it, Barnett responds: “I think all of my songs are just trying to figure feelings and situations out.”

“I just turned 30 and I feel like I stepped over some sort of line, but I’m still lost,” she says, but she also remains hopeful. “You know, I have hope for the next day to fix whatever was wrong the day before.”

Last week, Barnett dropped her new album Things Take Time, Take Time.