Courtney Barnett Heads ‘Here and There’ on Touring Fest Featuring Sleater-Kinney, Japanese Breakfast

Courtney Barnett will play with some of her favorite artists during her touring festival, “Here and There,” set to launch later this summer. The singer-songwriter will be joined by acts such as Japanese Breakfast, Wet Leg, Chicano Batman, and Sleater-Kinney on different stops of the trek.

Other artists featured on the lineup include Bartees Strange, Caroline Rose, Arooj Aftab, Fred Armisen, Lucy Dacus, Snail Mail, Waxahatchee, Faye Webster, Indigo De Souza, Lido Pimienta, Men I Trust, and The Beths. Tickets for all shows will go on sale next Friday, April 1. A pre-sale for fans is set to launch March 29 at 10 a.m. local time via the Here and There website, while American Express cardholders in select markets will have access to tickets from March 30 at 10 a.m. local time through March 31 at 10 p.m. local time.

“I’m so excited and grateful to announce this amazing line up of people that I admire and artists that inspire me,” Barnett wrote on Instagram, sharing the lineup.

Barnett said she was inspired to do “Here and There” after hosting and curating Sonic City, a festival in Belgium, back in 2019. She curated the lineup for the two-day festival, and later hosted her own event for Valentine’s Day in 2020.

“Curating Sonic City was such a joy. I watched some incredible music that day. Sasami, Hachiku, Joan As Policewoman, Beverly Glenn-Copeland and so much more,” she said in a release. “I was completely mesmerized, I remember looking around the room and wondering how it could have possibly all come together so perfectly.”

Here and There Tour Dates

Aug. 8 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Lucy Dacus, Quinn Christopherson

Aug. 9 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

Lucy Dacus, Quinn Christopherson

Aug. 10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora

Lucy Dacus, Quinn Christopherson

Aug. 12 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live

Lucy Dacus, Faye Webster, Caroline Rose

Aug. 13 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

Lucy Dacus, Men I Trust, Faye Webster, The Beths, Bartees Strange, Hana Vu

Aug. 14 – Syracuse, NY @ Beak N Skiff

Snail Mail, Faye Webster, Hana Vu

Aug. 16 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

Alvvays, The Beths

Aug. 20 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield

Sleater-Kinney, Waxahatchee, Fred Armisen

Aug. 21 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoore

Sleater-Kinney, Waxahatchee, Fred Armisen, Leith Ross

Aug. 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theater

Lido Pimienta

Aug. 26 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater

Japanese Breakfast, Chicano Batman, Julia Jacklin

Aug. 28 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s

Indigo De Souza, Ethel Cain

Aug. 31 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory

Wet Leg, Indigo De Souza

Sept. 1 – Austin, TX @ ACL Moody

Indigo De Souza, Ethel Cain

Sept. 3 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Japanese Breakfast, Arooj Aftab, Bedouine