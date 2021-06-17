Courtney Barnett Plots North American Tour

Courtney Barnett has announced the dates of her North American tour. The 23–date trek begins this fall and continues into early 2022. Tickets will be available for presale June 22nd at 10 a.m. local time. Shamir, Bartees Strange and Julia Jacklin are set to open select dates.

Barnett kicks off her first tour of North America in three years at Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas on November 29th. It hits major cities throughout the U.S. including Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington DC, Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. The jaunt also makes three stops in Canada, including Vancouver, BC, and it culminates with a February 11th show in Montreal, QC on February 11th and Toronto, ON on February 12th.

Barnett, who released her sophomore solo studio album Tell Me How You Really Feel in 2018, is expected to drop a new LP later this year, according to a statement. Earlier this year, Barnett teamed up with Vagabon for covers of Sharon Van Etten’s “Don’t Do It” and Tim Hardin’s “Reason to Believe.”

Courtney Barnett 2021-2022 North American Tour Dates

November 29 – Las Vegas, NV @Brooklyn Bowl

December 1 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

December 2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot

December 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren with Bartees Strange

December 5 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park with Bartees Strange

December 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace with Bartees Strange

December 12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fox with Bartees Strange

December 14 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount with Bartees Strange

December 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

January 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre with Julia Jacklin

January 23 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre with Julia Jacklin

January 25 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre with Julia Jacklin

January 26 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live with Julia Jacklin

January 28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman with Julia Jacklin

January 29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern with Julia Jacklin

January 31 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel with Shamir

February 3 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir

February 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met with Julia Jacklin

February 5 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall with Julia Jacklin

February 8 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre with Shamir

February 10 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground with Shamir

February 11 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus with Shamir

February 12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall with Shamir