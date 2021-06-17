Courtney Barnett Plots North American Tour

Courtney Barnett has announced the dates of her North American tour. The 23–date trek begins this fall and continues into early 2022. Tickets will be available for presale June 22nd at 10 a.m. local time. Shamir, Bartees Strange and Julia Jacklin are set to open select dates.
Barnett kicks off her first tour of North America in three years at Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas on November 29th. It hits major cities throughout the U.S. including Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington DC, Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. The jaunt also makes three stops in Canada, including Vancouver, BC, and it culminates with a February 11th show in Montreal, QC on February 11th and Toronto, ON on February 12th.
Barnett, who released her sophomore solo studio album Tell Me How You Really Feel in 2018, is expected to drop a new LP later this year, according to a statement. Earlier this year, Barnett teamed up with Vagabon for covers of Sharon Van Etten’s “Don’t Do It” and Tim Hardin’s “Reason to Believe.”
Courtney Barnett 2021-2022 North American Tour Dates
November 29 – Las Vegas, NV @Brooklyn Bowl
December 1 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
December 2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot
December 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren with Bartees Strange
December 5 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park with Bartees Strange
December 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace with Bartees Strange
December 12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fox with Bartees Strange
December 14 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount with Bartees Strange
December 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore
January 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre with Julia Jacklin
January 23 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre with Julia Jacklin
January 25 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre with Julia Jacklin
January 26 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live with Julia Jacklin
January 28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman with Julia Jacklin
January 29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern with Julia Jacklin
January 31 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel with Shamir
February 3 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir
February 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met with Julia Jacklin
February 5 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall with Julia Jacklin
February 8 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre with Shamir
February 10 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground with Shamir
February 11 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus with Shamir
February 12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall with Shamir