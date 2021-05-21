See Counting Crows Perform ‘Elevator Boots’ on ‘Kimmel’

Counting Crows performed their new song “Elevator Boots,” the band’s first new music in over seven years, on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The track features on Adam Duritz and company’s Butter Miracle, Suite One, a four-song EP that Counting Crows recorded following Duritz’s five-year hiatus from songwriting.

“I’ve been quite happy,” Duritz told Rolling Stone in April of his return to music. “I’ve been in a relationship for four or five years now — one that is very satisfying, and healthy. Most of my experiences in my life had been what it’s like to be alone and live alone. And that’s not the case anymore. That’s a big change for me, to really come to the idea that maybe something’s more important than writing songs.”

Butter Miracle, Suite One marks the first half of what will be Counting Crows’ first album since 2014’s Somewhere Under Wonderland; Duritz is currently writing the rest of the tracks, he told Rolling Stone.

Counting Crows are also planning on returning to the road this fall, with the band already booking a headlining gig at Redondo Beach, California’s BeachLife Festival on the weekend of September 10th.

“At a certain point, are we just a legacy act that should go play greatest shows or not? I mean, to me, I have no interest in it,” Duritz added. “We still annoy the shit out of people by not doing it. We went on our 25th-anniversary tour and played obscure shit!”