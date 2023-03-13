Counting Crows Plot Summer 2023 ‘Banshee Season’ Tour With Dashboard Confessional

Counting Crows will spend most of their summer on the road with Dashboard Confessional during their 2023 Banshee Season tour.

Counting Crows will stop in 56 cities across North America, with Frank Turner joining as a special guest on select dates, and Dashboard Confessional serving as support for all but seven shows,

“One of the best things about a life in rock and roll is that we spend it traveling the world playing music. It’s even better when you can do it with one of your best friends and watch them play every night too,” Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz shared in a statement. “Chris Carrabba hits the trifecta for me in that he’s one of my best friends in the world, one of my favorite people in the world, and he leads one of my favorite bands of all time, Dashboard Confessional. Sorry for the terrible pun but hands down, this is going to be the best summers ever.”

Carrabba, whose friendship with Duritz stretches back to 2003, added: “Dashboard Confessional could not be more excited to be playing all across America with our heroes and friends Counting Crows. Dreams really can come true!”

The Banshee Season tour is scheduled to begin June 13 in Omaha, Nebraska and will wrap at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado on Sept. 25. The bands will make stops in Cincinnati, Niagara Falls, Syracuse, Boston, Bridgeport, Atlantic City, Nashville, Virginia Beach, Los Angeles, and more.

General sale for the tour begins Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional information including on-sale times for presale can be found on the Counting Crows website.

Counting Crows released their most recent album Somewhere Under Wonderland in 2014, but shared the Butter Miracle Suite One EP in 2021. Last year, Dashboard Confessional shared their seventh studio album All the Truth That I Can Tell.

Counting Crows 2023 Banshee Season Tour Dates

June 13 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

June 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at Winter River State Park

June 18 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

June 21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

June 23 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

June 24 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 26 – Moon Twp, PA @ UPMC Events Center

June 28 – Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

June 29 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

July 1 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 2 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

July 5 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 6 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 8 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 9 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 12 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 14 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 15 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 18 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

July 19 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 21 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

July 22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center

July 25 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion

July 26 – Doswell, VA @ The Meadow Event Park

July 28 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

August 1 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 2 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

August 4 – Fort Myers, FL @ Suncoast Credit Union Arena

August 5 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Hard Rock Live

August 8 – St Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

August 9 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 11 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 12 – Albertville, AL @ Sand Mountain Amphitheater

August 14 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry

August 18 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

August 19 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

August 22 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

August 23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 25 – Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino

August 26 – Tulsa, OK @ The Cove

August 30 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater

August 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

September 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

September 3 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

September 06 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

September 08 – Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley

September 10 – Berkeley, CA 2 The Greek Theatre

September 13 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live Outdoor Venue

September 14 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 16 – Seattle, WA @ TBD

September 17 – Seattle, WA @ TBD

September 19 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

September 21 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

September 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

September 25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre