Corook Plots First-Ever Headlining Tour: ‘It Feels So Insane’

If Corook were a fish, would this headline read “Corook Swims Across America for First Headlining Tour”? Probably! On Tuesday, Corook, the singer-songwriter behind the TikTok favorite track “If I Were a Fish,” announced a run of shows in support of their new EP, Serious Person (Part 1).

After a handful of Pride Month-focused shows this summer, Corook will go on a North American tour starting in Atlanta in early September before stopping in cities such as Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, Denver, New York City, and Los Angeles.

“MY FIRST HEADLINE TOUR!!!! I’ve been the opening act since corook started, touring with amazing artists I look up to,” they wrote on Instagram. “It feels so insane that I get to headline shows and fill the room with corooky people! Tickets go on sale Friday!! Come!!”

The run of shows will support Part 1 of the musician’s two-part Serious Person project. The first half featured songs such as “Tiny Little Tittles,” “CGI,” and “I’m Not Doing Well.”

Corook spoke to Rolling Stone about the virality of their hit “If I Were a Fish” with Olivia Barton — which started as a TikTok between partners trying to cheer each other up after facing hatred online — and how the track is a “reminder for people on a daily basis how cool it is to be different.”

“Olivia was comforting me and said, ‘You should be as weird as you possibly can, because that is what we’re crying about,’ Corook said at the time. “So I said, ‘Well, I think if I were a fish, all of the things that make me different would be cool to people. If I were a big ass, chubby ass fish, people would love it.’ It was like, ‘Well, that’s weird. Let’s go with that idea.’”

“What’s in the video is all that we wrote that day,” Barton added. “It took 20 minutes. And we’re like, ‘Let’s just take a little video. This is probably a weird time to post, but who cares? This is for us.’ And then, obviously, it took on a life of its own.” Editor’s picks

June 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

June 25 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville PRIDE

July 4 – London, UK @ LONDON COLOURS

Sept. 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

Sept. 8 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch

Sept. 9 – Washington DC @ Songbyrd

Sept. 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

Sept. 14 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

Sept. 15 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs

Sept. 16 – Montreal, QC @ Ausgang Plaza

Sept. 17 – Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

Sept. 19 – Pittsburgh PA @ Thunderbird

Sept. 21 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

Sept. 23 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room Third Man

Sept. 26 – Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Sept. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

Sept. 28 – Boise ID @ Shrine Basement

Sept. 30 – Olympia, WA @ ALMA

Oct. 1 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

Oct. 2 – Portland, OR @ Polaris

Oct. 5 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Norde

Oct. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

Oct. 9 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

Oct. 12 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

Oct. 14 – Kerville, TX @ Kerrville Folk Fest

Oct. 15 – Austin, TX @ ACL