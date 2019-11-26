Cornershop Preview First Album in Eight Years With ‘No Rock: Save in Roll’

British indie rock veterans Cornershop unveiled a crunchy new tune, “No Rock: Save in Roll,” set to appear on their first album of all new material in eight years, England Is a Garden, out March 6th, 2020 via Ample Play Records.

“No Rock: Save in Roll” is a vintage ripper with T. Rex-sized riffs tinged with a bit of sitar and a steady drum stomp that periodically opens into a deeper, polyrhythmic groove. The band also shared a vibrant, collage-like video for “No Rock: Save in Roll” directed by Chris Curtis.

In a statement, Cornershop said of the song’s titular hook, “There is not one without the other, that rock, for all its focus on death is the savior of life.” They also noted that “No Rock: Save in Roll” is an homage to the Midlands region of England — also known as the Black Country — where frontman Tjinder Singh was born and raised.

“[T]he Black Country… gave birth to heavy metal that has gone on to influence the world to dirty rock, whether the streets are lined with pylons or palm trees, the Black Country has allowed us to see things differently,” they said. “So the sound here goes back to Englands’ Midlands with two thumbs up to the feeling of hearing heavy metal from the back of a stage, as we all ride on and await the female backing vocals of our song to come in.”

England Is a Garden is available to pre-order and marks Cornershop’s first LP of all new music since 2012’s Urban Turban. In 2015, they released Hold On It’s Easy, in which they reimagined their 1994 album, Hold On It Hurts, as an easy listening record.