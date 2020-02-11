Coriky — Featuring Fugazi, Evens Members — Tease Album With ‘Clean Kill’

Coriky, a band featuring members of Fugazi and the Evens, will release their self-titled debut full-length on March 27th.

The group features guitarist Ian MacKaye (Fugazi, Evens), bassist Joe Lally (Fugazi) and drummer Amy Farina (Evens); each of the musicians share singing responsibilities. The trio previewed the release with its lead track, “Clean Kill,” a deceptively warm-sounding song about political corruption. “It’s a clean kill, but it’s not clean,” the band members sing in unison on the chorus.

As with many of the albums MacKaye has made over the past 40 years, Coriky worked with engineer Don Zientara at Inner Ear Studios when they cut the full-length in 2019. The band formed in 2015 but didn’t play a concert until two years ago; at the time they didn’t have a name. They have said that they would like to tour, but they have not announced any dates.

Fugazi have been on indefinite hiatus since 2003. MacKaye turned his attention to the Evens, a duo he’d formed with Farina (previously of the Warmers) in 2001, and they put out their self-titled debut in 2005. Lally has put out a few solo albums and releases with Decahedron, Ataxia and the Messthetics, among others. Lally’s first solo release, 2006’s There to Here, featured appearances by MacKaye and Farina, as well as Fugazi’s Guy Picciotto.

Although Fugazi have been on hiatus, the group has issued a variety of live and studio recordings: the Fugazi Live Series website, which features recordings of many of their shows, and, in 2014, the band released its first demo. The group has yet to announce an end to its hiatus.

Coriky Tracklist

1. “Clean Kill”

2. “Hard to Explain”

3. “Say Yes”

4. “Have a Cup of Tea”

5. “Too Many Husbands”

6. “BQM”

7. “Last Thing”

8. “Jack Says”

9. “Shedileebop”

10. “Inauguration Day”

11. “Woulda Coulda”