Corey Taylor Plans U.S. Spring Solo Tour Following Covid Health Guidelines

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor will embark on what he’s billing as a socially distanced and Covid-safe U.S. solo trek, dubbed CMFTour, this spring. The kickoff will take place in Tempe, Arizona on May 18th and run through late June. Taylor’s set lists for the tour will feature songs from last year’s CMFT solo album and his catalogues with Slipknot and Stone Sour, as well as covers and what he’s teasing as other surprises. The all-female group of aerialists, fire eaters, and dancers known as the Cherry Bombs will open all dates. Tickets will go on sale Friday with presales starting today.

“It’s the full shebang,” Taylor tells Rolling Stone via email. “The Cherry Bombs are gonna do their show, with fire and aerial and rock and all the good stuff, then me and the boys will get up and play for, like, two hours.” As far as what he’s expecting from the trek, Taylor says, “A chance to act alive again, and a step towards ‘back to normal.'”

Each show will follow the respective health guidelines of its respective state. Taylor hopes the tour will help lessen some of the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the lives of people working at small, independent venues and in road crews.

“We’d been looking for opportunities to play here and there constantly, but it wasn’t until a promoter friend of ours asked us how we would approach a tour with the kinds of safeguards we were interested in that we realized we could put a tour together,” Taylor says. “We’ll be taking as many precautions as we can: the usual social distancing, pod seating (sectioned off area with an allotted number of people who came together allowed inside), temperature checks, waivers signed at the door, masks in place everywhere but your pod, etc. We’re encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as well before the tour.”

Corey Taylor Tour Dates

May 18 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Backyard

May 20 – Lubbock, TX @ Lonestar Event Center

May 21 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

May 22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

May 24 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Outdoors

May 26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

May 28 – St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s

May 29 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

May 30 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

June 1 – Belvidere, IL @ The Apollo Theatre

June 3 – Green Bay, WI @ Epic Event Center

June 5 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center

June 7 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

June 11 – Detroit, MI @ Harpo’s

June 12 – East Moline, IL @ Rust Belt

June 15 – Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Event Center

June 17 – Des Moines, IA @ Horizon Event Center

June 18 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion Ballroom

June 19 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre