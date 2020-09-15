 Corey Taylor Plots Livestream Concert at the Forum to Support 'CMFT' - Rolling Stone
Corey Taylor Plots ‘Forum or Against ‘Em’ Livestream Concert to Support New Album ‘CMFT’

Show at the Los Angeles Forum will be the first at the arena since March

Jon Blistein

Corey Taylor will mark the release of his new solo album, CMFT, with a special livestream concert broadcast from the Forum in Los Angeles. The show, aptly dubbed Forum or Against ‘Em, will take place October 2nd — the same day CMFT is released — and will stream at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

Forum Or Against ‘Em will feature Taylor performing all of CMFT, as well as a mix of Slipknot and Stone Sour tracks, plus a handful of covers. It will be a full arena production, complete with pyrotechnics, a guest performance from rock & roll dance group the Cherry Bombs and a special pre-show event hosted by presenter/journalist Beez featuring interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

Tickets for Forum or Against ‘Em are on sale now via Taylor’s website. Special ticket bundles are also available that come with a T-shirt, hoodie, poster and access to a special Taylor acoustic set. A limited number of bundles will boast a one-on-one digital meet-and-greet with Taylor.

Taylor shared a trailer for the concert, in which he compared the upcoming gig to the first one he ever played at the Forum with Slipknot, not long after 9/11. “Crazy things were happening, the air was really thick with some tension — people needed the show, they needed that release,” he recalled. “It feels a lot like right now. People need music like this, people need something to look forward to like this. From a personal standpoint, I’ve been waiting my whole life to play this show.”

Forum or Against ‘Em will mark the first time the venue has been used since March, when the live music industry came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. As such, the concert will offer a bit of financial support to the venue and its staff, providing work to approximately 80 people. Taylor is putting on the show with the help of his management team at 5B Artists + Media and Danny Wimmer Presents.

Taylor announced CMFT, his solo debut, back in July, releasing two new singles, “CMFT Must Be Stopped” and “Black Eyes Blue.” More recently, he shared another new song, “Hwy 666,” as well as a cover of the Nick Lowe-penned Elvis Costello hit, “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding.”

