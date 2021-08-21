Corey Taylor Tests Positive for Covid-19: ‘I’m Very, Very Sick’

Slipknot singer Corey Taylor has canceled his appearance at a Michigan pop culture convention this weekend after testing positive for Covid-19.

“I wish I had better news. I woke up today and tested positive, and I’m very, very sick,” Taylor said in a video posted on social media by Ann Arbor, Michigan’s Astronomicon, where the singer was scheduled to appear Saturday and Sunday.

“So I’m not gonna be able to make it this weekend. And I am absolutely devastated. I am so sorry. I hope everyone has a good time, and I promise you I will absolutely try to get back there as soon as I can. I should be okay — it’s the flu. I’m vaccinated, so I’m not worried. But I certainly wouldn’t want to spread it to anyone else. So, everybody be safe out there. And thank you so much. And I will see you again, I promise.”

Taylor wrapped up a solo tour in support of his 2020 album CMFT on August 19th in Denver, less than 24 hours before he revealed his Covid-19 diagnosis; an August 11th performance during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally — an event officials warned would result in the super-spread of the Delta variant — was among the gigs on his solo trek.

“Maintaining everyone’s health and safety is paramount in these times. COVID is no joke and can effect anyone, even those who have been vaccinated. Sadly, this includes celebrities,” Astronomicon organizers wrote on social media. “We wish Corey a speedy recovery and we urge everyone to remain vigilant. If you’re coming to Astronomicon, please remember to wear a mask to keep yourself and everyone at the event safe.”

As of now, Slipknot is still scheduled to perform September 3rd at the Rocklahoma festival, with the band also booked for headlining sets at Ohio’s Inkcarceration Fest and Chicago’s Riot Fest (as Nine Inch Nails’ replacement) next month before embarking on their own U.S. amphitheater tour this fall.