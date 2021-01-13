Corey Taylor Shows Up a Cornball Rock Band in ‘Samantha’s Gone’ Video

Corey Taylor has released a new music video for “Samantha’s Gone,” a track off his debut solo album, CMFT.

The clip’s meta concept finds actor Dean Cameron arriving on set to direct a music video for some rock band, only to be completely put off by their corny glam antics. After Cameron furiously calls cut, the band storms off, but that prompts Taylor — who’d previously been serving as the cameraman — to link up with other members of the disgruntled crew to take the stage and wow Cameron with their own performance.

Along with Cameron, the video stars the over-the-top rock outfit Steel Panther, Tom Sandoval of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules and Greg Grunberg, Ace Von Johnson, Travis Miguel, and Jonah Nimoy.

“The video for ‘Samantha’s Gone’ served two purposes: Making fun of so-called ‘indie rock’ bands and getting all my friends together to hang out and have a good time,” Taylor said in a statement. “We all went back and forth between having fun and social distancing. Watching the first ‘band’ was great, then being fired from our own song in favor of Steel Panther was the icing on the cake — can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

Taylor released CMFT last October. Along with marking his first solo record, it followed Slipknot’s 2019 LP, We Are Not Your Kind,