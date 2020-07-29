 Corey Taylor Announces Debut Solo LP 'CMFT,' Shares First Two Singles - Rolling Stone
Corey Taylor Announces Debut Solo LP ‘CMFT,’ Shares First Two Singles

Slipknot singer’s genre-hopping album arrives October 2nd

Corey Taylor has announced his debut album CMFT, with the Slipknot and Stone Sour singer also dropping the LP’s first two singles: “CMFT Must Be Stopped” and “Black Eyes Blue.”

Due out October 2nd via Roadrunner Records, the genre-spanning CMFT — short for “Corey Mother Fucking Taylor” — sees the singer tackling multiple styles of music, from hard rock and classic rock to punk and hip-hop. The latter is the focus of first single “CMFT Must Be Stopped,” which features rappers Tech-N9ne and Kid Bookie.

“Don’t need nothing/Not a motherfucking thing/So who you wanna hear?/C-mother-fucking-T,” Taylor proclaims on the rap-rock rager, which also sees the singer, like a triumphant wrestler, brandishing a CMFT championship belt.

Throughout the “CMFT Must Be Stopped” clip, a bunch of guests — including Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Marilyn Manson, Anthrax’s Scott Ian, Judas Priest’s Rob Halford and many more — appear via video to deliver the chorus’ “Not a motherfucking thing!” line.

For fans of Slipknot, Taylor’s genre-shift on “Black Eyes Blue” is likely as surprising, with the singer doling out a modern power-pop sound on the other single:

Recorded at Las Vegas’ Hideout Studio, CMFT boasts tracks Taylor wrote dating back to his teens, as well as newly penned songs. The album is available to preorder now ahead of its October 2nd release date.

CMFT Tracklist

1. HWY 666
2. Black Eyes Blue
3. Samantha’s Gone
4. Meine Lux
5. Halfway Down
6. Silverfish
7. Kansas
8. Culture Head
9. Everybody Dies on My Birthday
10. The Maria Fire
11. Home
12. CMFT Must Be Stopped [Feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie]
13. European Tour Bus Bathroom Song

