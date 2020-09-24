Corey Taylor Skewers Police Brutality in New Song ‘Culture Head’

Corey Taylor takes shots at religious fanatics, police brutality and other injustices in his new song “Culture Head.”

Accompanied by an animated lyric video, “Culture Head” criticizes fundamentalism in all forms, bringing attention to the fake fronts people use to justify abuse. “I don’t trust anyone/Who uses God as an excuse/I don’t trust anyone/So fuck you and anyone who looks like you,” the Slipknot frontman snarls over nu-metal guitar.

“Culture Head” will be included on Taylor’s upcoming debut solo album, CMFT, set for release on October 2nd via Roadrunner Records. He debuted the single earlier this week on WWE’s NXT broadcast.

On CMFT‘s release day, Taylor will headline a virtual concert, Forum or Against ‘Em, filmed at the iconic Los Angeles venue the Forum; it will be the first performance at the arena since March. The livestream will feature performances from the entirety of the new album, as well as Slipknot and Stone Sour cuts. The show will also feature a guest performance from the all-woman dance squad the Cherry Bombs. A special pre-show for the livestream, hosted by presenter Beez, will kick off one hour before the event, featuring exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. Tickets for Forum or Against ‘Em are on sale now.