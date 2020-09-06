Watch Corey Taylor Cover ‘(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding?’

Corey Taylor delivered a solo cover of “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding?” as part of his appearance on SiriusXM’s virtual Octane Home Invasion Festival.

“I’ve been threatening to do a cover of this for a very, very long time and figured what better time to do it than right now on the spot for all the SiriusXM people,” the singer said prior to his in-studio performance.

While the track — one of Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs — was penned by Nick Lowe for his band Brinsley Schwarz in 1974, it found popularity as a 1978 b-side for Elvis Costello, whose rendition Taylor’s acoustic take leans, right down to the vocal delivery.

In October, the Slipknot singer will release his debut solo album CMFT; ahead of the genre-shifting LP’s arrival, Taylor has shared the singles, “Hwy 666,” “Black Eyes Blue” and “CMFT Must Be Stopped.”