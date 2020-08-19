Corey Taylor Is Stuck at Home in ‘Black Eyes Blue’ Video

Corey Taylor is stuck at home for non-quarantine reasons in the new video for “Black Eyes Blue,” the second video off of the Slipknot singer’s upcoming debut solo album CMFT.

In the DJay Brawne-directed video, Taylor’s attempts to leave his home are thwarted by a dimensional loop that thrusts him back into his desert abode every time he walks out the front door. Even after he generates enough momentum to break through that barrier, an invisible forcefield keeps him from advancing further than his front porch — a nod of sorts for these Covid-19 times.

However, in the video’s final closing moments, a woman arrives to rescue the singer from his metaphorical house arrest.

“Black Eyes Blue” follows the visual for “CMFT Must Be Stopped,” the rap-rock first single from CMFT, Taylor’s genre-shifting solo album. Recorded at Las Vegas’ Hideout Studio, CMFT features tracks Taylor wrote dating back to his teens as well as newly penned songs. The album is available to preorder now ahead of its October 2nd release date.