 Cordae is the CEO of Cordae Cola in New 'Super' Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'The Simpsons' Get (Edward) Gorey in New 'Treehouse of Horror' Episode
Home Music Music News

Cordae Is the CEO of Cordae Cola in New ‘Super’ Video

Track will appear on upcoming sophomore album From a Bird’s Eye View

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Cordae has dropped the video for new song “Super.” Produced by longtime collaborator Kid Culture along with Genius, the track will appear on his upcoming album, From a Bird’s Eye View, which is expected to arrive later this year.

The new Arrad-directed clip opens on Cordae standing atop a tall building taking in the view of the city below, superhero-style, as sirens wail. He also serves as CEO of Cordae Cola and teaches his students that “I am the greatest.”

“Last year I made $7 million, I didn’t have to do a single fucking show,” he raps on the track where he professes he will “live life to the fullest with every single breath I take.”

Earlier this year, Cordae linked up with Nas and Freddie Gibbs for “Life Is Like a Dice Game,” and hopped on Eminem’s “Killer” remix alongside Jack Harlow. From a Bird’s Eye View follows his 2019 debut LP, The Lost Boy, which featured the Anderson. Paak collaboration “RNP.”

In This Article: Hip-Hop, YBN Cordae

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1356: ‘I Don’t Want to Fucking Die’: Foo Fighters and the Art of Survival
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.