Watch Cordae Perform ‘Sinister,’ ‘Chronicles’ on ‘Fallon’

Cordae appeared on The Tonight Show to showcase two of his recent songs, “Sinister” and “Chronicles.” Appearing with live musicians, the rapper gave a slick, pensive performance of the tracks. He also sat down with host Jimmy Fallon to discuss his new album, From a Bird’s Eye View.

From a Bird’s Eye View is set to arrive Jan. 14. The rapper announced the album, his second full-length, in December with a short spoof of big tech keynote speeches, complete with a classic Steve Jobs black turtle neck.

The album will feature two previously-released tracks, “Sinister,” featuring Lil Wayne and “Super.” It will also include collaborations with Gunna, Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Nas, Eminem, Roddy Ricch, and Stevie Wonder, according to the tracklist Cordae shared on Instagram last night.

The album follows Cordae’s 2019 debut, The Lost Boy. Last April, he released a four-track EP, Just Until…, while he’s also dropped a steady stream of singles and collaborations throughout the year, including “Life Is Like a Dice Game” with Nas and Freddie Gibbs, and a remix of Eminem’s “Killer.”