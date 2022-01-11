 Watch Cordae Perform 'Sinister,' 'Chronicles' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Grand Ole Opry Welcomed Back Morgan Wallen. Now the Nashville Institution Is Being Called Out
Home Music Music News

Watch Cordae Perform ‘Sinister,’ ‘Chronicles’ on ‘Fallon’

The rapper also shared the tracklist for his new album

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Cordae appeared on The Tonight Show to showcase two of his recent songs, “Sinister” and “Chronicles.” Appearing with live musicians, the rapper gave a slick, pensive performance of the tracks. He also sat down with host Jimmy Fallon to discuss his new album, From a Bird’s Eye View.

From a Bird’s Eye View is set to arrive Jan. 14. The rapper announced the album, his second full-length, in December with a short spoof of big tech keynote speeches, complete with a classic Steve Jobs black turtle neck.

The album will feature two previously-released tracks, “Sinister,” featuring Lil Wayne and “Super.” It will also include collaborations with Gunna, Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Nas, Eminem, Roddy Ricch, and Stevie Wonder, according to the tracklist Cordae shared on Instagram last night.

The album follows Cordae’s 2019 debut, The Lost Boy. Last April, he  released a four-track EP, Just Until…, while he’s also dropped a steady stream of singles and collaborations throughout the year, including “Life Is Like a Dice Game” with Nas and Freddie Gibbs, and a remix of Eminem’s “Killer.”

In This Article: Cordae, Eminem, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, The Tonight Show

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.