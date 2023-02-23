Cordae’s Kicks: Rapper Debuts First Sneaker Collection with Puma

Cordae is expanding his apparel brand, Hi-Level, in a big way: Today, the two-time Grammy nominee announced his first capsule release with Puma.

Comprised of two sneakers (in big kids and adult sizes), Cordae’s Hi-Level x Puma collection showcases the rapper’s casual style with a monochromatic colorway and a mix of premium materials. The two sneakers are Cordae’s takes on the Puma Suede and RS-X models, featuring subtle tweaks on the classic Puma silhouettes.

The full Cordae Hi-Level x Puma collection is available now at FootLocker.com and Puma.com, with prices ranging from $75 to $120 for the kicks. Just be sure to grab the Cordae-designed sneakers soon, as the collection is limited.

Puma

Buy Cordae x Puma Collection $75+

Although this is Cordae’s first capsule release with Puma, the duo’s relationship dates back to 2019 when Puma took on the “Sinister” rapper as a Youth Brand Ambassador. “I gotta represent PUMA — it’s bigger than me,” the 25-year-old shared with Nice Kicks. “I gotta represent the brand well.”

Cordae, born Cordae Amari Dunston, also shared his longstanding love for the brand, saying he “always rocked the PUMA suedes” in high school. “It’s been a full-circle moment,” he says.

The rapper also discussed the capsule’s design process, in which he was heavily involved. “I’m meticulous about everything,” he says. “Anything that has my name and Hi-Level attached, I want Hi-Level. I can’t have a brand named Hi-Level and have mid some mid sneakers, it’s not good.”

Cordae announced his Puma collection on Instagram, captioning the post “Proud to announce The OFFICIAL PUMA-HI LEVEL SNEAKERS HITS FOOTLOCKERS this THURSDAY !!!” Trending The ‘Real Housewives’ Shows Are in the Midst of an Authenticity Crisis Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’ Buries Itself in Ridiculous Season 3 Netflix Probes Alex Murdaugh’s Trail of Dead Bodies and Missing Millions Yusuf/Cat Stevens Celebrates George Harrison's 80th Birthday With ‘Here Comes the Sun' Cover

Buy Cordae x Puma Collection $75+

Besides designing kicks for Puma, Cordae has been busy releasing music, putting out the single “Two Tens” with Anderson .Paak and J. Cole last month. With .Paak and Cordae trading bars and J. Cole on production, the single is something of a reunion for the trio, who created “RNP” together back in 2019. “RNP” recently became Cordae’s first platinum track.

But last month saw another big announcement for Cordae: the rapper’s longtime girlfriend, tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, announced that she was pregnant. A four-time Grand Slam singles champion at just 25, Osaka has been ranked world No. 1 in women’s singles and is expected to return to her tennis career for the 2024 Australian Open.

Check out Cordae’s debut sneaker collection with Puma at Puma.com or Footlocker.com.