Cordae Breaks Out the Steve Jobs Turtleneck for Keynote Speech Album Announcement

Cordae fired up his slideshow deck and busted out the black turtle neck to announce the release date for his new album, From a Bird’s Eye View, set to arrive Jan. 14, 2022.

Donning a classic Steve Jobs look, the rapper shared a short spoof of big tech keynote speeches, calmly pacing the stage as he intoned, “This is a day I’ve been looking forward to for two-and-a-half years. As a creative and an innovator, we must always aim to outdo ourselves. And with that being said, I present to you my second body of work, From a Bird’s Eye View.”

From a Bird’s Eye View will feature two previously-released tracks, “Sinister,” featuring Lil Wayne and “Super.” The latter received a video back in October, in which Cordae also took some shots at corporate culture, playing the world-conquering CEO of “Cordae Cola.”

From a Bird’s Eye View marks Cordae’s second studio album, following his 2019 debut, The Lost Boy. Back in April, he released a four-track EP, Just Until…, while he’s also dropped a steady stream of singles and collaborations throughout the year, including “Life Is Like a Dice Game” with Nas and Freddie Gibbs, and a remix of Eminem’s “Killer.”