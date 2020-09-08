Conway the Machine, Method Man Link Up for Grimy ‘Lemon’ Video

Buffalo rapper Conway the Machine and Method Man have released a new video for their track, “Lemon,” which will appear on Conway’s upcoming album, From King to a God, out September 11th via Griselda Records/Drumwork/Empire.

Directed by Langston Sessoms, the “Lemon” clip is the perfect no-frills visual to accompany the track, placing emphasis on Conway and Method Man’s verses. As Conway told Complex of the clip, “I just wanted to give the streets and my diehard fans that nostalgic grimy shit they love me for. Meth has a verse of the year contender!”

Along with Method Man, From King to a God will feature guest appearances from Freddie Gibbs, Lloyd Banks and Dej Loaf, plus Conway’s Griselda labelmates Westside Gunn and Benny the Butcher (the MC’s brother and cousin, respectively). From King to a God will boast production from Griselda’s Daringer, Hit-Boy, Alchemist, Havoc, Erick Sermon and DJ Premier. There will also be posthumous contributions from regular Griselda producer DJ Shay, who died in August from complications related to Covid-19.

From King to a God Track List

1) “From King… (Prod. by Daringer)

2) “Fear Of GOD” feat. Dej Loaf (Prod. by Hit-Boy)

3) “Lemon” feat. Method Man (Prod. By Daringer & Beat Butcha)

4) “Dough & Damani” (Prod. by Alchemist & Daringer)

5) “Juvenile Hell” feat. Havoc, Lloyd Banks & Flee Lord (Prod. by Havoc)

6) “Words From Shay Interlude”

7) “Front Lines” (Prod. by Beat Butcha)

8) “Anza” (Prod. By Murda Beatz)

9) “Seen Everything But Jesus” feat. Freddie Gibbs (Prod. by Beat Butcha)

10) “Words From Shay Interlude 2”

11) “Spurs 3” feat. Westside Gunn & Benny The Butcher (Prod. by Beat Butcha)

12) “Forever Droppin’ Tears” feat. El Camino (Prod. by Erick Sermon)

13) “Words From Shay Interlude 3”

14) “Jesus Khrysis” (Prod. By Khrysis)

15) “Nothin Less Or More” (Prod. By DJ Premier)