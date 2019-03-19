Watch Conor Oberst, Phoebe Bridgers Cover Death Cab for Cutie

Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers performed a tranquil version of Death Cab for Cutie’s “Title and Registration” during their Sunday concert in Seattle, Washington.

The duo, performing under their collaborative name Better Oblivion Community Center, stripped down the 2003 indie-rock track to their two voices and Bridgers’ softly strummed electric guitar. They sang in unison for most of the song, with a harmony vocalist joining in during the final section.

Oberst and Bridgers, who recently performed their original “Sleepwalkin” on The Late Late Show, surprise-released their debut LP in January. The pair told Rolling Stone that the album originated from collaborative writing sessions — a first for both. “I’d never had the experience of writing a full record with another songwriter like this,” Oberst said. He added that the process “was just what the doctor ordered for me to get excited about music again.”

Better Oblivion Community Center launched their North American tour in early March. The trek continues Tuesday, the 19th in Salt Lake City, Utah.