Better Oblivion Community Center Reveal Spring Tour Dates, ‘Dylan Thomas’ Video

Singer-songwriters Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers announced an extensive spring tour in support of their debut self-titled album as Better Oblivion Community Center (BOCC). The tour includes a six-week U.S. leg, beginning in March, before they head to Europe in May. Coinciding with the announcement, BOCC released a music video for its lead single, “Dylan Thomas.”

Oberst and Bridgers sing in unison about the disenchanting spectacle of politics, propelled by a surging Nineties indie-rock riff. The video features the singers both blindfolded, performing in the midst of a group of cult-like followers. It was directed by Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner.

All of this is coming less than a week after the surprise-release of Better Oblivion Community Center, which is available to stream and will be available in stores February 22nd. According to band-leaders Bridgers and Oberst, the album is the result of informal cowriting sessions that’ve occurred on-and-off since they met in Los Angeles in 2016. The singers have toured together in the past, but in separate bands.

“I’d never had the experience of writing a full record with another songwriter like this,” Oberst told Rolling Stone. “The whole experience was just what the doctor ordered for me to get excited about music again.”

After releasing her debut solo album to widespread acclaim in the fall of 2017, Better Oblivion Community Center is yet another collaborative side-project for Bridgers, who spent the fall touring with Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker in the indie supergroup Boygenius. Bridgers is currently also working on her highly-anticipated second solo album.

“I was a little self-conscious about it,” she told Rolling Stone of her decision to follow her debut album with several side-projects. “But then I just thought, ‘Fuck it.’ This is what’s happening right now.I’ve done a pretty good job of letting the part of my brain win that says I should just go with whatever’s happening.”

Better Oblivion Community Center Tour Dates

March 8th – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

March 9th – Las Vegas, NV @ Bunk Bar

March 10th – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

March 11th – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

March 13th – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

March 15th – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

March 19th – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Bar

March 20th – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

March 21st – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

March 22nd – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

March 23rd – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

March 25th – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

March 26th – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

March 28th – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

March 29th – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

March 30th – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

March 31 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

April 2nd – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

April 3rd – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

April 4th – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

April 5th – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

April 6th – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

April 7th – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

April 9th – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

April 10th – Dallas, TX @ Trees

April 12th – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

April 13th – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

April 29th – Helsinki, Finland @ House of Culture

May 1st – Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller

May 2nd – Stockholm, Sweden @ Berns

May 3rd – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

May 5th – Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theater

May 6th – Cologne, Germany @ Kantine

May 7th – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

May 8th – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma

May 11th – London, England @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

May 12th – Manchester, England @ O2 Ritz