×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next See Conor Oberst, Phoebe Bridgers Perform 'Better Oblivion Community Center' Songs on 'CBS This Morning' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

See Conor Oberst, Phoebe Bridgers Perform ‘Better Oblivion Community Center’ Songs on ‘CBS This Morning’

Secret folk-pop duo performs “Dylan Thomas,” “Didn’t Know What I Was in For” and “My City”

By

Reporter

Ilana Kaplan's Most Recent Stories

View All

Following the release of their surprise folk-pop project Better Oblivion Community Center this week, Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers staged a three-song performance on Saturday’s CBS This Morning.

Oberst, Bridgers and their band played a charming mini-concert of melodic tracks from their self-titled album including “Dylan Thomas,” “Didn’t Know What I Was in For” and “My City.”

“I just didn’t want anyone to hear that we had a project, and know both of our music and make an assumption about what it sounded like,” Bridgers revealed in an accompanying interview of their decision to keep the band a secret. Oberst added that they wanted to “avoid a duets album” and anything “too tender and folky.”

Bridgers and Oberst began writing songs together at the beginning of spring of 2017, prior to the release of Bridgers’ debut album Stranger in The AlpsWhile Better Oblivion Community Center was “kind of an accident,” it seems like it was just Oberst needed.

“It had been a long time since I’ve felt that sense of, ‘Wow, I really like music still, and everything doesn’t have to be a super-solitary, painful exercise.’ The whole experience was just what the doctor ordered for me to get excited about music again,” Oberst previously told Rolling Stone.

In This Article: Conor Oberst, Phoebe Bridgers

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad