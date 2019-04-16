Conor Oberst Plots North American Headlining Tour

Conor Oberst will embark on a headlining solo tour this summer. The 11-date run starts July 17th with a free show at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Oberst will then trek around the East Coast and Midwest until the run wraps July 28th at the Weesner Family Amphitheater in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Singer-songwriter Joanna Sternberg will serve as support throughout the tour.

Tickets for Oberst’s summer tour will begin to go on sale April 19th. The musician has also teamed with Plus1 to donate $1 from all tickets sold to the Florence Project, which provides legal service to detained adults and children under threat of deportation. Complete information is available on Oberst’s website.

Oberst’s headlining tour follows an extensive spring run with Better Oblivion Community Center, his new project with Phoebe Bridgers. The pair wrapped a North American leg last weekend and they’re set to launch a European tour in May.

Better Oblivion Community Center released their self-titled debut in February, while Oberst’s last solo album, Salutations, arrived in 2017.

Conor Oberst Tour Dates

July 17 – Portsmouth, NH @ Prescott Park Arts Festival

July 18 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

July 19 – Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theater

July 20 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater

July 21 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

July 23 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden

July 24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

July 25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

July 26 – Bloomington, IN @ The Castle Theatre

July 27 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn

July 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Weesner Family Amphitheater at the MN Zoo