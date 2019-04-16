Conor Oberst Plots North American Headlining Tour

Conor Oberst will embark on a headlining solo tour this summer. The 11-date run starts July 17th with a free show at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Oberst will then trek around the East Coast and Midwest until the run wraps July 28th at the Weesner Family Amphitheater in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Singer-songwriter Joanna Sternberg will serve as support throughout the tour.
Tickets for Oberst’s summer tour will begin to go on sale April 19th. The musician has also teamed with Plus1 to donate $1 from all tickets sold to the Florence Project, which provides legal service to detained adults and children under threat of deportation. Complete information is available on Oberst’s website.
Oberst’s headlining tour follows an extensive spring run with Better Oblivion Community Center, his new project with Phoebe Bridgers. The pair wrapped a North American leg last weekend and they’re set to launch a European tour in May.
Better Oblivion Community Center released their self-titled debut in February, while Oberst’s last solo album, Salutations, arrived in 2017.
Conor Oberst Tour Dates
July 17 – Portsmouth, NH @ Prescott Park Arts Festival
July 18 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
July 19 – Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theater
July 20 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater
July 21 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
July 23 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden
July 24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
July 25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
July 26 – Bloomington, IN @ The Castle Theatre
July 27 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn
July 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Weesner Family Amphitheater at the MN Zoo