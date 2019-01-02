Man Drops Concert Shooting Lawsuit Against Meek Mill, Live Nation

The man who sued Meek Mill and Live Nation after he suffered a gunshot wound outside the rapper’s concert has dropped his lawsuit against both parties.

Two men, Jaquan Graves and Travis Ward, were killed and at least two more injured after gunfire broke out in the parking lot following Meek Mill’s Wallingford, Connecticut concert on December 30th, 2016.

The estates of Graves and Ward both sued Meek Mill, Live Nation and the Oakdale Theatre as did Dylan Thomas, who claimed he was shot in the leg during the incident outside the venue and filed his own lawsuit in January 2018. However, the Blast reports that Thomas recently filed legal paperwork to dismiss his claims.

It is unclear why Thomas, who accused Meek Mill and Live Nation of allowing “thugs” on the concert premises, had dropped his lawsuit.

The wrongful death lawsuits filed by both the Graves and Ward estates are ongoing, with the Blast noting that the families have offered to settle for $6 million. Meek Mill had denied all claims that he should be held accountable for actions outside of his concert.

In July 2018, over 18 months after the incident, Connecticut police arrested two men, 23-year-old Kyle Hampton of North Haven and 33-year-old Tivon Edwards of New Haven, on charges of first-degree manslaughter related to the shooting outside the Meek Mill concert.