Conan Gray Survives a Crash With ‘Disaster’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Conan Gray stopped by The Tonight Show to showcase his single, “Disaster.” The singer transformed the late-night show stage into a literal disaster, with roses strewn alongside fallen luggage and a toppled moped.

Gray also released a cinematic music video for the track today alongside his sophomore LP Superache, out now via Republic Records. The album is a follow-up to his 2020 debut, Kid Krow.

Gray recently spoke with Rolling Stone about the new album, explaining that it was inspired by a romantic failure. “Writing this album was miserable, and that’s why it ended up being a super-accurate depiction of my life,” he said. “It felt like scraping my ribs of any last bits of meat.”

“With Kid Krow, I was very much like, ‘Hi, I am Conan, nice to meet you. These are some things that happened. My heart has been broken before, when I was a teenager,’” he added. “But then with this album, it’s like, ‘I had a really bad childhood. I’m in a lot of pain.'”

To support Superache, Gray will hit the road on his Superache Tour Sept. 19 in Louisville, KY. The trek extends through the fall with stops in North America, New Zealand, and Australia.