 Common, Rufus Wainwright Prep New Audible Original Projects - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Maybe Trump Should Stop Using Twitter to Threaten Nations With Nuclear Programs Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Common, Rufus Wainwright Prep New Projects for Audible

Bluebird Memories, Road Trip Elegies will mix live musical performances, intimate storytelling

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Common, Rufus Wainwright Prep New Projects for Audible

Dave Burke/Shutterstock, MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Common and Rufus Wainwright are set to release new Audible Original productions, respectively titled Bluebird Memories: A Journey Through Lyrics and Life and Road Trip Elegies: Montreal to New York. Exact release dates have yet to be announced, but both projects will arrive this year.

Both projects are described as “audio-only musical narratives” and will boast a unique mix of storytelling and music. Common’s Bluebird Memories will find him exploring the various writers and musicians who have inspired him, while Road Trip Elegies finds Wainwright recreating a journey between Montreal and New York City that he frequently took with his late mother, the Canadian folk singer Kate McGarrigle.

Common’s Bluebird Memories will notably be taken from a live show Common is set to perform over three nights at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York, January 10th through 12th (tickets are on sale Thursday, January 2nd, via Ticketmaster). The show will find Common discussing writers and musicians like James Baldwin, Gwendolyn Brooks, Rakim and Melle Mel, and delving into how he “looked to their oeuvres for motivation and as a high-water mark for what would become his life in words.”

Related

Common & Chance The Rapper
Chance the Rapper, Common to Perform at 2020 NBA All-Star Game
James Taylor Announces Audio Memoir

Related

Rolling Stone, R&B, Best of 2019
The 10 Best R&B Songs of 2019
89 New Christmas Albums of 2019, Reviewed

Common tells Rolling Stone: “As I’ve been digging deep into the writings of authors, poets and M.C.s who inspired me, it has reminded me of how much I love words and the infinite space that great writing holds in my life. Their writings make me want to be better and continue to grow and learn life in all of its dimensions. Being a part of this initiative has been so inspiring and reinvigorating as an artist.”

As for Wainwright, Road Trip Elegies is described as “a coming-of-age journey from childhood to adulthood” with the trip between Montreal and New York representing “both a physical and metaphorical life journey for him, one that oscillates between the emotional poles of his divorced mother and father.” The project will boast a mix of field recordings, selections from Wainwright’s catalogue and live performances recorded at McCabe’s Guitar Store in Los Angeles.

“Join me on a fall journey from Montreal to New York City, a fabled route both in terms of its beauty and cultural richness,” Wainwright says. “I recount impressions, interspersed with memories and live music I later perform at L.A.’s fabled McCabes guitar shop; songs inspired by the voyage, everything from Bob Dylan, my parents work, Cole Porter to Verdi. I will also premiere a couple of new numbers not available anywhere else, it will be a truly unique experience.”

Bluebird Memories and Road Trip Elegies follow a pair of similar Audible Originals from Patti Smith and Tom Morello. James Taylor is also prepping an audio memoir for Audible, Break Shot, that’s set to arrive in 2020 as well.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.