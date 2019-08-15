See Common’s Latest ‘Hercules’ Video Co-Starring Swizz Beatz

Common addresses the challenges of black manhood in the rapper’s second video for “Hercules,” a Swizz Beatz-featuring single off his upcoming album Let Love.

In July, Common released a “Hercules” video with himself and Vince Staples — as a convenience store clerk — subduing a group of robbers as seen through surveillance cameras. While Swizz Beatz didn’t appear in the initial video, the producer places a central role on camera in the latest visual, doling out advice to the young protagonist in the face of protests and police brutality.

“Hercules is the symbolism of strength. It’s the freedom within oneself, freedom in your mind, freedom in your spirit to be able to overcome anything,” Common says at the video’s onset. “It takes that fight within oneself and that peace to be able to win and to be able to be victorious, to triumph and overcome any and everything.”

Earlier this week, Common and Swizz Beatz performed the track on The Tonight Show:

The song follows Common’s previously released Let Love single “HER Love” featuring Daniel Caesar. In a statement, Common said the album, due out August 30th, was inspired by his recent memoir Let Love Have the Last Word.

“It forced me to go deeper and because I opened up about so many things in the book, I was charged to go to raw, personal and spiritual places in the music. Production-wise, I knew that the music had to have depth, soul and dimension to it,” he explained. “I wanted the musicianship and the spirit of what live music brings, but it also had to have something raw and basement about it.”