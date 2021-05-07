Common Enlists Damian Marley for ‘What Do You Say (Move It Baby)’ Remix

Common enlists Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley for a reggae remix of “What Do You Say (Move It Baby),” a track from the rapper’s 2020 EP A Beautiful Revolution (Pt. 1).

“This remix took me to another place that I had never been musically,” Common said of the song in a statement. “I’ve always been a fan of reggae music and dance hall, so to work with one of the greats has been inspiring.”

The “Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley Remix” was paired with a visualization by young Jamaican artist Bonito Thompson.

“We know we’re in good company working with Common,” Marley said of the collaboration in a statement. “Throughout the years his music has always been uplifting and he always has positive things to say, and that is a big part that we do in our music and our faith. We try to encourage people in the right direction. So we’re in good company and both work for a common cause in that respect. It’s been a pleasure.”