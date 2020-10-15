Common Added to Afropunk’s 2020 Virtual Festival Planet Afropunk

Rapper Common, Sudanese-American artist Dua Saleh, and the Southern California band Asiatica are among the artists who’ve been added to AfroPunk’s 2020 virtual festival, Planet Afropunk, taking place October 23rd through 25th.

The new additions to the lineup also include the North Carolina experimental outfit Black Haüs, Kenyan rapper MC Yallah, and the Soweto punk group TCYIF. These artists join an already-packed lineup of musicians who will stream performances from across the globe, including Bootsy Collins, Ari Lenox, Yves Tumor, Tobe Nwigwe, Sampa the Great, Serpentwithfeet, Meshell Ndegeocello, Moses Sumney, and Duckwrth.

Along with all the music, Planet Afropunk boasts a full lineup of speakers, including actress Amanda Seales, Daily Show correspondent Dulcé Sloan, journalist Ivie Ani, singer-songwriter/model Dawn Richard, and activist Tamika Mallory. Additionally, there will be a variety of “digital destinations” featuring special content about specific issues: For instance, Bites & Beats will link attendees to nearby black-owned restaurants; Arts & Times will highlight the work of several South African artists; Hair & Beauty Village will feature conversations that delve into political, personal, and cultural facets of black hair; and Activism Row will generate discussions on criminal justice reform, systemic racism, and segregation.

Planet Afropunk will be free to attend, although viewers will be encouraged to donate to organizations like Black Futures Lab, Color of Change, Movement for Black Lives, Equal Justice Initiative, Fair Count, and the Bail Project.