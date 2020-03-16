Collective Soul Announce 2020 Summer Tour With Better Than Ezra

Collective Soul have announced a 2020 summer tour with Better Than Ezra and special guest Tonic.

The Just Looking Around 2020 summer tour will kick off May 29th in Scottsdale, Arizona, and will run through July 24th with a final show in Airway Heights, Washington.

“This tour is all about good times, great friends and amazing nights of music,” Better Than Ezra singer Kevin Griffin wrote in a statement. “We’re fired up to spend the summer with Collective Soul and Tonic. Put on your dancing shoes.”

VIP packages for Collective Soul will be available starting Wednesday, March 18th, and VIP packages for Better Than Ezra and Tonic will be available starting Thursday, March 19th on their respective official websites. Exclusive presales go on sale Wednesday, March 18th at 12:00 p.m. ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Collective Soul will also be taking part in Record Store Day on Saturday, June 20th, releasing a limited edition 45 rpm/180g vinyl EP exclusive to independent record stores titled Half & Half. The EP will feature covers of “Opera Star” by Neil Young and Crazy Horse and “The One I Love” by R.E.M., along with two brand-new songs. The band released their latest studio album, Blood, in June 2019.

Collective Soul/Better Than Ezra/Tonic Just Looking Around 2020 Tour Dates

May 29 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort

June 10 – Dubuque, IA @ Q Casino

June 11 – Maryland Heights, MO @ St. Louis Music Park

June 13 – Anderson, IN @ Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino

June 15 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks

June 16 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

June 17 – Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor (on sale April 3)

June 19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall

June 20 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum

June 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

June 23 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

June 24 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival (on sale April 28)

June 28 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Coliseum

July 1 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

July 2 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

July 3 – Orilla, ON @ Casino Rama Entertainment Centre (on sale April 18)

July 17 – Minot, ND @ North Dakota State Fair (on sale March 31)

July 24 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Casino Theater