 Collective Soul Announce 2020 Summer Tour With Better Than Ezra - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Neil Young Announces 'Fireside Sessions' Streaming Concert Series Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Collective Soul Announce 2020 Summer Tour With Better Than Ezra

Joint tour with Tonic kicks off May 29th

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Collective Soul have announced their Just Looking Around 2020 summer tour with Better Than Ezra and special guest Tonic.

Shutterstock (2)

Collective Soul have announced a 2020 summer tour with Better Than Ezra and special guest Tonic.

The Just Looking Around 2020 summer tour will kick off May 29th in Scottsdale, Arizona, and will run through July 24th with a final show in Airway Heights, Washington.

“This tour is all about good times, great friends and amazing nights of music,” Better Than Ezra singer Kevin Griffin wrote in a statement. “We’re fired up to spend the summer with Collective Soul and Tonic. Put on your dancing shoes.”

VIP packages for Collective Soul will be available starting Wednesday, March 18th, and VIP packages for Better Than Ezra and Tonic will be available starting Thursday, March 19th on their respective official websites. Exclusive presales go on sale Wednesday, March 18th at 12:00 p.m. ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Collective Soul will also be taking part in Record Store Day on Saturday, June 20th, releasing a limited edition 45 rpm/180g vinyl EP exclusive to independent record stores titled Half & Half. The EP will feature covers of “Opera Star” by Neil Young and Crazy Horse and “The One I Love” by R.E.M., along with two brand-new songs. The band released their latest studio album, Blood, in June 2019.

Collective Soul/Better Than Ezra/Tonic Just Looking Around 2020 Tour Dates

May 29 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort
June 10 – Dubuque, IA @ Q Casino
June 11 – Maryland Heights, MO @ St. Louis Music Park
June 13 – Anderson, IN @ Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino
June 15 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks
June 16 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
June 17 – Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor (on sale April 3)
June 19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall
June 20 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum
June 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
June 23 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
June 24 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival (on sale April 28)
June 28 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Coliseum
July 1 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
July 2 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
July 3 – Orilla, ON @ Casino Rama Entertainment Centre (on sale April 18)
July 17 – Minot, ND @ North Dakota State Fair (on sale March 31)
July 24 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Casino Theater

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.