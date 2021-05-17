Coldplay to Livestream Concert Supporting Red Nose Day 2021

Coldplay will livestream their first TikTok concert next week in support of Red Nose Day 2021, as Billboard reports. The event takes place May 24th at 2 p.m. ET.

Their TikTok concert arrives ahead of the official 2021 Red Nose Day on May 27th; the annual fundraising campaign works to end child poverty. In 2015, the band also lent their support to Red Nose Day when they participated in “Game of Thrones: The Musical,” a comedy video in which Coldplay attempted to adapt HBO’s epic fantasy-drama for the Broadway stage.

“Red Nose Day does amazing things around the world to keep children safe, healthy, educated and empowered,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said in a statement. “We’re really happy to be able to support their work with this performance.”

On Saturday, the group will headline the Glastonbury Festival’s virtual livestream. Last week, Coldplay opened the Brit Awards, performing their new single “Higher Power” from a barge in the River Thames. They released the song and video earlier in the month and premiered the video in space when they first shared it with French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is on board the International Space Station. “Higher Power” is Coldplay’s first new music in more than two years.