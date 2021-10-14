Coldplay Set ‘Sustainable and Low-Carbon’ Stadium Tour in Support of ‘Music of the Spheres’

A day before Coldplay drop their new album Music of the Spheres, the band has announced a 2022 “sustainable and low-carbon” tour that will bring the new LP to stadiums around the world.

The Music of the Spheres Tour — kicking off March 18th, 2022 in Costa Rica — aims to cut direct emissions from Coldplay’s last tour in 2017 by 5%, as well as power each show entirely by renewable, super-low emission energy; that includes installing solar panels at each venue, “kinetic stadium floor and kinetic bikes powered by fans,” and transporting around a mobile, rechargeable show battery to store the energy.

“Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band. We’ve been planning this tour for years, and we’re super excited to play songs from across our whole time together,” the band said in a statement of the eco-friendly efforts, a collaboration with Live Nation’s sustainability platform Green Nation. “At the same time, we’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward. We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn. It’s a work in progress and we’re really grateful for the help we’ve had so far.”

Additionally, for every ticket the band sells to their upcoming tour, they’ll plant one tree. Coldplay will also give 10% of all earnings to a fund aiding environmental causes, including ClientEarth, One Tree Planted, and the Ocean Cleanup. Coldplay will also offer free drinking water at each gig — but sans plastic bottles — and offer sustainable and ethically sourced merchandise.

The band added, “If you’d like to come to a show and sing with us, we’re so excited to see you.”

The Music of the Spheres Tour reaches the U.S. on April 23rd, 2022 at Santa Clara, California’s Levi’s Stadium, currently concluding June 14th in Tampa, Florida. For the majority of the U.S. tour, H.E.R. will serve as the opening act. Tickets for the stadium tour go on sale to the public on October 22nd.

Coldplay Tour Dates

March 18 – San Jose, CR @ Estadio Nacional

March 22 – Santo Domingo, DR @ Estadio Olímpico

March 25 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio BBVA

March 29 – Guadalajara, MX @ Estadio Akron

April 3 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

April 23 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

April 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

May 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

May 6 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

May 8 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

May 28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

June 1 – Washington, DC @ FedExField

June 4 – East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium

June 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

June 14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium