See Coldplay, Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones Sing ‘Dakota’ With Tens of Thousands of Welshmen

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones surprised his countrymen Tuesday night by making a surprise guest appearance during Coldplay’s headlining set at Cardiff, Wales’ Principality Stadium. The singer and guitarist joined the band for a rendition of Stereophonics’ 2005 hit, “Dakota,” which was a Number One hit in the U.K. and a Top 40 single on the U.S.’s alternative chart.

Jones and Coldplay formed a circle with drummer Will Champion playing in a box. They were arranged a bit like Elvis Presley and his bandmates in the stripped-down section of the '68 Comeback Special. "You make me feel like the one," Jones sang with Chris Martin, occasionally looking over from his piano to keep the tempo. Martin did not sing during the performance, and he didn't need to since the stadium of Welshmen and women provided ample backing vocals.

Martin stayed on the stage, behind the piano, when the performance ended. As his bandmates exited, Jones lingered for a minute, waved, and gave Martin a hug. “Thank you, Kelly,” Martin said. “Thank you so much. We’ve loved you since “Traffic,” and we love you still.”

Elsewhere in the set, Martin spoke Welsh to the crowd, according to the NME: “Thank you for welcoming us to your beautiful country, everyone knows Wales is the best place for singing in the world,” he said. Coldplay also performed Wales’ unofficial national anthem, “Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau” (“Old Land of My Fathers”), with the Bridgend Male Choir. Once again, they didn’t need any extra help singing along since the stadium reacted with deafening aplomb.